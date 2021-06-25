Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III makes up approximately 1.8% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

