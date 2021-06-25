Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New Investment in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 0.33% of Tiga Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TINV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 2,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,378. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

