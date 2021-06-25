Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases New Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,483,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

Shares of LCAAU remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

