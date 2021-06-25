Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases New Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 705,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition accounts for 1.3% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned 1.63% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

