Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,739,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,429. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.