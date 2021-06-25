Silver Rock Financial LP Reduces Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Silver Rock Financial LP lessened its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615,162 shares during the quarter. SunOpta makes up about 1.2% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.44% of SunOpta worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in SunOpta by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,207,384.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of STKL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

