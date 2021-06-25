Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,950,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,530,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000.

KRNLU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

