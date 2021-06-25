Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $4.98 Million Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

GSEVU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 1,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,666. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

