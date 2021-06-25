Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $6.07 Million Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 613,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000. DHB Capital comprises about 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Shares of DHBCU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

