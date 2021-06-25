Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $7.43 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. Vector Acquisition Co. II comprises 1.3% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned 1.31% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VAQC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

