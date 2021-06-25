Silver Rock Financial LP Takes Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 467,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 1.62% of Aequi Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ARBG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,307. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.