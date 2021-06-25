Silver Rock Financial LP Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. Colicity makes up 1.3% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Colicity stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

