Silver Rock Financial LP Takes Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 222,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000.

VPCBU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 16,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

