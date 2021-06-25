Silver Rock Financial LP Trims Stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Silver Rock Financial LP cut its position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,198 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Group makes up about 2.4% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned 2.81% of Ardagh Group worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,510. The company has a market cap of $462.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

ARD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

