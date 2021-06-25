Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $189.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $213.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $769.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $788.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $807.43 million, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $871.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

