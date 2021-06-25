Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0463 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $133,331.84 and approximately $130.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005000 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,877,617 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

