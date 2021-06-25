Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Shares Up 1.1%

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) shares shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.19. 2,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 166,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.