Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.58

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $12.75. Sims shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

