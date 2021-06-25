SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.53 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $129.53 million and $4.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038292 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

