SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.71 and last traded at $127.71. Approximately 3,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 143,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.49.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SiTime by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

