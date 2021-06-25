Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,838 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,663,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,992,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

SIX opened at $43.94 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

