Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC lowered its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,895 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises approximately 4.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 1.28% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSLX remained flat at $$22.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

