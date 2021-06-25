Skycoin Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and $383,927.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00164686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,958.36 or 0.99836989 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

