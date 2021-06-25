Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,544 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 4.1% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Skyworks Solutions worth $55,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $179.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,356. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

