Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 322,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,019,463 shares.The stock last traded at $43.75 and had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $227,890,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.