SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Purchased by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the period. SLR Investment accounts for about 1.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned about 1.06% of SLR Investment worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

