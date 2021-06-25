Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $49.95 million and $10.71 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

