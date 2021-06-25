Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 275,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,431,852. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

