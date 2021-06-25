Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.36 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 83,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

