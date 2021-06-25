Smith Moore & CO. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.42. 37,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $371.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

