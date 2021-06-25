Smith Moore & CO. Sells 902 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

