Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Up 5%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.49. 48,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,390,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.