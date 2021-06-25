Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.