Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 1,221 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,116 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,261.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.16 on Friday, hitting $247.09. 9,075,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,910. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

