SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

