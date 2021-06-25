Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading Up 0.4%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 3,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 66,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (NYSE:SLAC)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

