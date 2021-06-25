Solanium Price Tops $0.38 (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $11.71 million and $464,082.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.89 or 1.00139877 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

