Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 381,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

