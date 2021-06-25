Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

