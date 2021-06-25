South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,201 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.21% of South State worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

SSB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 1,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.44.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

