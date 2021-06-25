Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,976,270 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,237,548 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 9.97% of Southwest Airlines worth $3,601,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 918,040 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 738,930 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,116. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.