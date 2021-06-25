SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Tops $0.0700

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $422.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00164412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00098290 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,573.47 or 1.00117010 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

