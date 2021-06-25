Spartan Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and $1.43 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00164907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.00 or 1.00149495 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

