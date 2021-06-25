SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. 236,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,361. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.