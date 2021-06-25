SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $492.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $311.27 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.