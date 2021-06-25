Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001314 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00032927 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00195746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00035034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

