Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,314 ($43.30). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,253 ($42.50), with a volume of 292,831 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,614.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.81.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

