Spencer R. Berthelsen Sells 15,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

