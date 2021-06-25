Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00593348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038725 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

