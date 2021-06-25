Sport and Leisure (SNL) Reaches Market Cap of $75.11 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $75.11 million and approximately $274,141.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

